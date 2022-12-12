Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Telford Tigers’ seventh loss on bounce

By Russell YoullTelford TigersPublished: Comments

Telford Tigers suffered another defeat last night, going down 2-0 at home to MK Lightning last night.

Tigers defeat
Tigers defeat

The loss was a seventh consecutive defeat and followed on from an overtime reverse at Hull Seahawks on Saturday evening. Back on home ice at Telford Ice Rink last night, Tigers fell behind early on when Sean Norris passed to the unmarked Sam Talbot to shoot past Brad Day to open the scoring.

Shortly after Tigers conceded a short-handed goal, scored on the breakaway by Liam Stewart.

With less than 10 minutes of the game gone Tigers were 2-0 behind.

Tigers could not be faulted for effort during the rest of the game but they just could not get past Jordan Hedley in the Milton Keynes goal.

Despite considerable pressure in the final 10 minutes, Tigers could not find the net and their winless runs continues.

Telford Tigers
Sport
Russell Youll

By Russell Youll

Group Sports Editor for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News