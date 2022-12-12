Telford Tigers’ seventh loss on bounce

Tigers defeat

The loss was a seventh consecutive defeat and followed on from an overtime reverse at Hull Seahawks on Saturday evening. Back on home ice at Telford Ice Rink last night, Tigers fell behind early on when Sean Norris passed to the unmarked Sam Talbot to shoot past Brad Day to open the scoring.

Shortly after Tigers conceded a short-handed goal, scored on the breakaway by Liam Stewart.

With less than 10 minutes of the game gone Tigers were 2-0 behind.

Tigers could not be faulted for effort during the rest of the game but they just could not get past Jordan Hedley in the Milton Keynes goal.