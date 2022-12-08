Zack Brown is back with Telford Tigers

Zack Brown

Brown will be signing for the club’s Laidler side for the remainder of the 2022/23 season.

He has previously iced for clubs such as Hull Pirates, Sutton Sting and Sheffield Senators and Steeldogs before first joining Telford Tigers part way through the 2017/28 season.

Tigers 2 coach Scott McKenzie said: “We are very happy to see Zack back with for the rest of the season.

“He has bags of ability and played a key part in last season’s success.

“Zack has plenty of experience and composure between the pipes and we look to him again this season for that leadership to give confidence with his consistency to the team from the off.”