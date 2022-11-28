Chips are down for Tom and Telford Tigers

Vladimir Luka

The hosts were 5-2 winners in Wiltshire on an evening where the chips were down for head coach Tom Watkins and his Tigers visitors.

Watkins scoffed that the post-match grub was the only highlight of the trip for his side as Telford’s away struggles in the NIHL National Division continued with a battering.

“I think the only positive I can take from the day is that the post-game fish and chips were as good as ever,” Watkins said.

“Our power play never got a sniff of a goal despite five or six chances and we had a 5-on-3 power play where we barely got a puck to the net.

“After the first period we were second best in every department.”

Telford led early on through the only goal of the first period but a haphazard defensive display in the second period saw the visitors 3-1 down and unable to recover.

Watkins was unhappy as his side were unable to profit from one of several power plays, including a two-man advantage in the early stages.

Telford travelled bolstered by improved availability but still without Jonathan Weaver, Deakan Fielder and Scott McKenzie. Henry Adams, who returned to the club from Sheffield Steeldogs in midweek, also featured.

And things looked bright for the away side early on, Telford should have already been ahead before the contest’s opening goal but Brodie Jesson lifted over the framework when well-placed to find the net. Telford then wasted the chance when five on three and were frustrated by resilient Swindon defending and good work by netminder Renny Marr..

But the first goal did arrive for Tigers and owed much for some excellent work from Sam Watkins.

He took control of the puck in a central position and worked a clever behind the back pass into the path of Fin Howells.

Howells slipped in Luka who was afforded time and space to lift a clinical finish over Marr and in.

The clash was undone in the Wildcats’ favour in a frenetic second period in which the away team conceded three times in quick succession – albeit the first, an equaliser, came with an element of fortune.

Sam Godfrey’s wild shot was well wide of Brad Day’s guy but took a lucky rebound off the back boards for Balint Pakozdi who was left with a simple finish.

Telford were frustrated once more by another fruitless power play and Swindon profited upon its finish.

Tomas Malasinski had left the penalty box just seconds earlier and was sent racing clear to lift a high finish beyond Day for 2-1 in favour of Swindon.

A third arrived shortly afterwards for the home side as Sam Bullas converted from close range.

Tigers did show fight and halved the deficit in the closing stages of the second period as Jesson’s pass from the Swindon blue line picked out Luka who shot low for his second.