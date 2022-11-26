Notification Settings

Telford Tigers target a winning double

By Ollie Westbury

Telford Tigers will be looking to improve on their mixed fortunes last weekend with another double header in the National Division.

They started last weekend with a nail-biting 3-2 win in Yorkshire against Leeds Knights, but they were unable to back it up in the return fixture with the Knights responding well and winning comfortably 5-1.

This evening, Tom Watkins’ men head to the Link Centre to take on the Swindon Wildcats – a side they have had mixed fortunes against this season.

And tomorrow they return to Shropshire, and the Telford Ice Rink, to take on Bees IHC, a team that they have had the better of in previous meetings already this campaign.

Earlier this week the Tigers announced the signing of defenceman Henry Adams, which will give them a boost ahead of the clashes. He has signed from the Sheffield Steeldogs.

Sport
Ollie Westbury

By Ollie Westbury

Sports Reporter

Sports reporter with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Covers Shrewsbury Town.

