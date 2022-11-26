Telford Tigers target a winning double

Telford Tigers

They started last weekend with a nail-biting 3-2 win in Yorkshire against Leeds Knights, but they were unable to back it up in the return fixture with the Knights responding well and winning comfortably 5-1.

This evening, Tom Watkins’ men head to the Link Centre to take on the Swindon Wildcats – a side they have had mixed fortunes against this season.

And tomorrow they return to Shropshire, and the Telford Ice Rink, to take on Bees IHC, a team that they have had the better of in previous meetings already this campaign.