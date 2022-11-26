Telford Tigers target a winning double

They started last weekend with a nail-biting 3-2 win in Yorkshire against Leeds Knights, but they were unable to back it up in the return fixture with the Knights responding well and winning comfortably 5-1.
This evening, Tom Watkins’ men head to the Link Centre to take on the Swindon Wildcats – a side they have had mixed fortunes against this season.
And tomorrow they return to Shropshire, and the Telford Ice Rink, to take on Bees IHC, a team that they have had the better of in previous meetings already this campaign.
Earlier this week the Tigers announced the signing of defenceman Henry Adams, which will give them a boost ahead of the clashes. He has signed from the Sheffield Steeldogs.