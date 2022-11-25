Telford Tigers in swoop to sign Henry Adams

Telford Tigers

The 20-year-old joins from Sheffield Steeldogs, where he played 50 times last season, culminating in winning the NIHL Play-off Championship.

Henry played his junior career with the Telford and progressed to Tigers 2 and Tigers 1 before moving to Solihull Barons in 2019.

Tigers head coach and general manager Tom Watkins said: “I’m delighted to add Henry to the roster. When he came available it was a signing that makes complete sense.

He lives in Telford, he is a player I know very well having coached him throughout his junior career, winning a National Under 18 championship with Telford, he rejoins several of those players in this current Tigers roster.