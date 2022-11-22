Telford Tigers chief Tom Watkins insists second period shocker cost his side in Leeds defeat

Jason Silverthorn squeezes home a goal for Tigers against the Leeds Knights on Sunday Picture: Steve Brodie

Tigers had recorded a superb shootout win at Leeds the previous evening and were hopeful of completing a pertfect weekend on home ice on Sunday.

With Deakan Fielder, Jonathan Weaver, Nick Oliver, Scott McKenzie and Jack Watkins still out, Tigers added short term loanees Jarod Dickenson and Ross Kennedy to the line up. Also on short term loan was fan favourite Andy McKinney, who returned for the first of three planned appearances for the club.

Tigers scored the only goal of the opening period when Ricky Plant and Fin Howells combined to set up Jason Silverthorn to hammer a first time shot past Sam Gospel.

But within the opening 30 seconds of the second period, Cole Shudra scored for Leeds to level the scores. Shudra added a second for the visitors minutes later before more Tigers mistakes allowed Leeds to break and set up Shudra to tap-in for his hat-trick.

Leeds then added two further goals in quick succession, condemning Tigers to a 5-1 defeat.

After the game head coach Watkins said: “It was a disappointing second period that cost us the game.

“We made some mistakes against a team that are very clinical and punished those mistakes.

“We were unfortunate on the first goal after it took a deflection off one of our players’ shin pads and then two turnovers led to goals and we were puck watching in our defensive zone.