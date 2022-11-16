Fan favourite Andy McKinney back to help Telford Tigers

Andy McKinney

McKinney has been a key part of the Hexagon Telford Tigers during the last six seasons winning the 2019/20 NIHL League and Cup double and the 2021/22 NIHL League.

Tom Watkins, head coach and general manager, said: “I am delighted to welcome back Andy to the club, he arrives to play on a two-way agreement from The Dragons IHC.

“We all know Andy’s qualities and his competitive nature.

“He brings something completely different to our current line-up, he has a winning mentality and is very familiar with the group.”