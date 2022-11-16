Notification Settings

Fan favourite Andy McKinney back to help Telford Tigers

By Russell YoullTelford TigersPublished:

Telford Tigers have brought back fans’ favourite Andy McKinney on a two-way short-term agreement with Dragons IHC.

Andy McKinney
McKinney has been a key part of the Hexagon Telford Tigers during the last six seasons winning the 2019/20 NIHL League and Cup double and the 2021/22 NIHL League.

Tom Watkins, head coach and general manager, said: “I am delighted to welcome back Andy to the club, he arrives to play on a two-way agreement from The Dragons IHC.

“We all know Andy’s qualities and his competitive nature.

“He brings something completely different to our current line-up, he has a winning mentality and is very familiar with the group.”

Dragons IHC are currently awaiting the completion of the Deeside Ice Rink and have had to cancel their games up to December 10 due to the lack of ice facilities. McKinney will wear number 29 and initially play against Leeds Knights (home), Swindon Wildcats (away) and Sheffield Steeldogs (home).

