Telford Tigers win a shootout - but Bayley Harewood departs club

Jason Silverthorn celebrates the victory Picture: Steve Brodie

Harewood was a key player as the Tigers were crowned the 2021/22 NIHL National League champions earlier this year.

But he has now departed Shropshire, with Telford struggling to match last season’s efforts – having lost nine of their 19 fixtures so far this campaign.

Head coach Tom Watkins said: “Bayley came to see me last week and informed me of his decision, of course I’m very disappointed but reluctantly understand his reasons. With issues outside the game and the team there is little we can do but respect his decision.”

A Tigers statement added: “Everyone associated with Hexagon Telford Tigers would like to thank Bayley for his hard work and commitment at Telford Tigers and leaves us as a member of the 2021/22 league championship team and wish him all the best for the future.”

It came on the back of a 4-3 shootout triumph against the Bison, which was sealed by captain Jason Silverthorn.

“We got there in the end,” said Watkins. “We kept on knocking on the door through the second and third period and got rewarded for our spirit and determination with a penalty shot win. It was an exiting game for the fans and a good character night by the team.”

Tigers had the better of a fast-paced period, but it would be Basingstoke that would open the scoring with their first attack of any real note, Aidan Doughty shooting low past Brad Day to open the scoring.

Scott McKenzie, Ricky Plant and Silverthorn all had a hand in the equaliser. Plant made a superb pass to McKenzie in space in the slot and he then sent the puck in on goal where Silverthorn deflected it past Lawday.

Bison opened up a two-goal lead, but Tigers pulled a goal back with 10 minutes left. McKenzie won the puck in a battle behind the Basingstoke net and then banked the puck off Lawday and into the net.

And Rhodes Mitchell-King hit a first-time shot from the right circle into the top left-hand corner of Lawday’s goal to level the scores and set up a shootout.