Injury issues are hitting Telford Tigers

Tom Watkins - Picture: Steve Brodie

On their longest trip of the season to Romford, Tigers were short-benched having lost Scott McKenzie, Nick Oliver and Rhodes Mitchell-King in the previous game. And with Deakan Fielder, Jonathan Weaver and Jack Watkins also out, Tigers were always facing an uphill battle against a team that had beaten them in their previous meeting.

Watkins said: “It has been a long day, a tough day with players unavailable and several players carrying serious injuries and it was bit of a jumble sale throwing lines together at times.

“We lost our way through the second period but I was very pleased with how we responded in the third period. Yes, the game was over but as a group, as a team we played the right way which is important.

“It was a shame about the result, but a great night for young Louis Molyneux – scoring a goal, an assist and getting man of match.”

Tigers gave a debut to promising youngster Molyneux, who stepped up to the National League for the first time.

But a disappointing first period saw Tigers caught out numerous times defensively.

Five minutes into the game, Telford were making a line change and this allowed Matt Gomercic to skate in unchallenged and shoot past Brad Day. Raiders added two goals at the end of the period to take control of the game – Tjay Anderson tapped in from close range and then Adam Laishram beat Day with a wrist shot to give Raiders a huge advantage.

Tigers were given hope in the opening minute of the second period. Jason Silverthorn – who was playing in defence – sent Bayley Harwood clear to score and get the Tigers on the scoreboard. Celebrations were short lived though and within 20 seconds Raiders had restored their three-goal lead, Gomercic scoring his second of the night with a tap-in.

Telford then completely fell apart, conceding a further three goals. Mikey Power scored a power play goal with a slap shot from long distance and was followed by goals from Aaron Connolly and Brandon Ayliffe, with the Telford defence giving Day no support.

Despite the poor performance and disappointing defending, there was one bright moment for the Tigers’ fans to cheer as Molyneux scored his first ever goal at senior level.

Bayley Harewood’s shot was blocked by a Raiders defender, but the puck fell nicely for Molyneux to control it and lift it over Ethan James to give Telford a consolation goal.