Flying start helped Tigers beat Hull

Tigers made the perfect start to the game by scoring with their first shot on goal.

With just over a minute of the game gone Finley Howells broke into the Hull defensive zone and hit a wrist shot that flew past Dom Smith in the Hull goal to open the scoring.

They continued that flying start throughout to finish with a 6-1 thumping win and Watkins was pleased with what he saw – but is now targeting cover for his squad.

He said: “It was a good result, we got on the score board early and backed that up with some well taken goals in the first ten minutes.

“We started with a limited bench then lost Nick Oliver and subsequently Rhodes Mitchell-King so with only three defenseman, I had to move Silvs (Jason Silverthorn) back there although he was very impressive and looked like someone who played there all his career.

“It leaves us with only eight forwards so I’ll be on my phone a lot trying to find some extra guys for the next game.”

After Howells opened the scoring, Tigers doubled their lead in the second minute. The goalscorer sent a pass to Vladimir Luka, who hammered home a first time shot.

The final goal of the period was scored by Telford as Luka grabbed his second of the night with a superb solo effort.

The veteran Tigers’ forward took possession of the puck at the Hull blue line, skated past two defenders, and back handed the puck over Smith’s shoulder and into the net for Tigers’ third goal of a dominant period.

Some ill-discipline early in the second period saw Tigers play with a two-man advantage and they scored their fourth goal while on the subsequent five-on-three power play. Luka completing his hat-trick with a shot from the slot after being set up by Howells again.

For the rest of the period Tigers lost their poise a little and let Hull back into the game, allowing them to pull a goal back late in the period. Sam Towner scoring with a scrappy goal to put the Seahawks on the score board.