Telford Tigers flattered as they hit the goal trail to sting Bees

Players celebrate

The Tigers returned to winning ways in some style against Bees at Telford Ice Rink on Sunday night.

After losing 5-1 to Swindon on Saturday, the Tigers bounced straight back to record an eye-catching success.

“It was a good result, which probably flattered us to be honest,” said Watkins. “We got the lead early on and kept it well, ending the first period 4-1 up but I think the game was tougher than the score suggests.

“The Bees worked hard, tracked very well on their back pressure and made it difficult coming through the neutral zone.

Shuffled

“I shuffled the lines part way through the second period as I didn’t think we were using the puck well and through the third period it was good to be able to use the bench in different roles.

“It’s been a long week with five games in eight days.”

Tigers remained without Jonathan Weaver, Deakan Fielder and Jack Watkins.

Telford dominated from the start of the game and found themselves two goals ahead early on.

A Corey Goodison shot from the blue line was tipped past Bees’ net minder Dan Weller-Evans by Jason Silverthorn.

Then Fin Howells forced a turnover, beat the Bees’ defence and shot through Weller-Evans to double the lead.

Bees hit back with a breakaway goal from Josh Martin, but Tigers restored their two-goal lead shortly after.

Ryan Webb was serving a tripping penalty for Bees and the puck broke to Vladimir Luka in the right circle, and he back-handed the puck over Weller-Evans’ blocker and into the net.

The final goal of the first period was scored by Telford when Brodie Jesson hit a spectacular shot from an acute angle and beat Weller-Evans, who didn’t see the shot until it had gone past him.

Midway through the second period, Telford scored a fifth goal and a second power play goal of the game.

Goodison’s shot was blocked and landed perfectly for Howells to shoot home his second of the game.

As the second period entered the final minute, Howells completed his second hat-trick of the season with a shot that hit Weller-Evans’ glove and dropped behind him into the net.

Scott McKenzie scored a seventh goal for Telford at the start of the third period.

Jake Price picked up the puck at centre ice and skated around the Bees’ goal and sent a pass across the crease for McKenzie to deflect home.

Lukas Price then scored two goals in three minutes for rampant Telford.

The first one saw the young Tigers forward get the last touch of the puck in a goalmouth scramble for the eighth goal and then hit a shot that bobbled over Weller-Evans’ blocker for Tigers’ ninth.