Watkins’ delight as Telford Tigers’ power stuns the Wildcats

Telford Tigers

Tigers had gone two goals down in the first period at Telford Ice Rink on Tuesday evening but came roaring back with seven unanswered strike of their own – including five in the second period alone – to skewer last season’s league runners-up

It was a welcome boost for the the Tigers, who had lost their last three home games, and were still without the missing Jonathan Weaver, Deakan Fielder and Jack Watkins – but added Joe Aston to the line-up.

Swindon’s Colby Towers shot into the top left-hand corner of the goal with their first effort before a Swindon breakaway resulted in a goal for through Russell Cowley.

Tigers hit back midway through the first period with a well-worked goal to halve the deficit. Vladimir Luka found Fin Howells low down by the Swindon goal and the Tigers forward drilled a low shot past Renny Marr from a tight angle to give Tigers their first goal of the contest.

Swindon’s Ben Nethersall was called for slashing, giving Telford a power play chance. After dominating possession during the man advantage, Tigers scored.

Scott McKenzie’s shot was saved by Marr, but the rebound fell to Ricky Plant, who steered the puck through Marr’s legs.

Tigers dominated the second period, playing their best hockey of the season so far.

A hooking penalty for Chris Jones gave Tigers a power play in the opening minute of the period.

Once again, Tigers took advantage; Plant sending a pass from behind the goal to McKenzie, who hammered the puck past Marr.

Shortly after, Tigers had a fourth goal. Good work by Bayley Harewood set up Plant to double the lead.

A further Swindon penalty – Loris Taylor for interference – was punished by the Tigers’ power play unit, Danny Rose blasting an unstoppable slap shot from the blue line.

Brodie Jesson and Jason Silverthorn completed the rout.

And delighted head coach Watkins said: “What a great night – it was a solid performance, brilliant atmosphere and great to get a home win!

“After falling two goals behind in the first five minutes, the boys tied it up before the end of the first period and scored seven unanswered goals in total.

“Our power play was excellent, three goals from three power plays and I think both units moved the puck very well.

“I really liked how we played with a bit more crash and bang, more of a tenacious edge.

“We wanted a team performance, all round execution and we got just that from all the team, but especially Danny Rose, he is on a whole new level from any player I’ve seen this season and he gets better every game.

“The guy does it all: his work ethic is second to none, he’s physical, battles really hard, his patience and poise on the puck are of a very high standard and he’s running a very successful power play unit right now.