Seventh heaven as Telford Tigers roar

Head Coach Tom Watkins

Tigers had fallen two goals behind within the first five minutes but got a foothold into the game after 11 minutes when Finley Howells scored and drew level just before the end of the first period through Ricky Plant.

From that point onwards it was largely one-way traffic as Scott McKenzie grabbed a third for Tigers shortly into the second period.

Plant added his second and Tigers’ fourth before man-of-the-match Danny Rose added a fifth for the hosts, finding the net in a powerplay.