Seventh heaven as Telford Tigers roar

Telford TigersPublished: Comments

Telford Tigers fought back from a two-goal deficit to stun Swindon Wildcats with seven unanswered strikes as they recorded a 7-2 home win last night.

Head Coach Tom Watkins
Tigers had fallen two goals behind within the first five minutes but got a foothold into the game after 11 minutes when Finley Howells scored and drew level just before the end of the first period through Ricky Plant.

From that point onwards it was largely one-way traffic as Scott McKenzie grabbed a third for Tigers shortly into the second period.

Plant added his second and Tigers’ fourth before man-of-the-match Danny Rose added a fifth for the hosts, finding the net in a powerplay.

Brodie Jesson then added his name to the scoresheet for the Tigers. Jason Silverthorn completed the rout as he added the seventh and final home goal of the nightat the end of the second period.

Telford Tigers
