Telford Tigers hit Pitbulls for six on first visit to Bristol

Telford Tigers

Jason Silverthorn, Scott McKenzie, Bayley Harewood (two), Vladimir Luka and Fin Howells were on target in a 6-1 triumph at Bristol Ice Rink.

And head coach Tom Watkins was thrilled with how his side took the game away from the hosts.

“It was a very accomplished team performance from every player out there,” he said. “I think we executed perfectly on our penalty kill, we were very solid defensively and efficient on our power play.

“We were very competitive and smart all over the ice and thoroughly deserved the two points in front of a very noisy and large crowd.

“I appreciate the travelling support and it was a good feeling to hear them singing so loudly at the end of the game.”

Telford remained short-benched, with Jonathan Weaver, Deakan Fielder, Corey Goodison and Jack Watkins all missing the game.

Bristol started the game well and opened the scoring in just the third minute – Owen Sobchak shooting low past Brad Day in the Tigers’ goal.

Telford hit straight back with an equaliser within 20 seconds – Silverthorn shooting over the glove of Bristol netminder Will Kerlin.

The goal settled the visitors down and they dominated the rest of the period. The first penalty of the game was called on Bristol for having too many men on the ice and Tigers took full advantage of the extra attacker, with Luka setting up Scott McKenzie to give Telford the lead.

With Bristol unable to cope with Harewood’s speed, it was no surprise it would be the Tigers’ winger who scored next. Harewood took on and beat the Bristol defence, before shooting past Kerlin with an excellent wrist shot.

Early in the second period, Tigers were given a golden opportunity to increase their lead.

With Ben Solder already serving a hooking penalty, Ed Bradley was called for tripping, giving Telford a five-on-three power play.

With the two-man advantage, it was a matter of time before Tigers would score and some neat passing saw McKenzie and Silverthorn set up Luka to smash a slap shot past Kerlin who stood no chance of stopping the shot.

Tigers rounded off the second period with a fifth goal that killed the tie as a contest.

Harewood scored a fully-deserved second goal after Silverthorn found his unmarked team-mate in front of goal.

The final goal of the the game was scored early in the third period and was another power play goal.