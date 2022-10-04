Telford Tigers battle, but cannot stop back-to-back losses

Jason Silverthorn

The Tigers, who were edged out by Basingstoke Bison on Saturday, suffered a similar fate at the hands of Peterborough Phantoms 24 hours later – going down 4-3.

But Watkins only had words of praise and encouragement for the Tigers.

“It was another battling performance from the team,” he said. “They all played with a lot of character.

“We had a slow first period after a lot of travel and a tough road game last night but we found our legs and we played a very strong second period, taking a lot of momentum into the third period.

“We had a good chance in the third period with a two-man advantage to tie the game but couldn’t find the back of the net.

“It has been a great effort from all the players, particularly our defensive core who have played with only four defensemen the last two weekends and have given us a solid back end.”

Telford were still without Jonathan Weaver, Deakan Fielder and Nick Oliver, and the opening period was scrappy with neither team at their best.

A chance in the opening seconds for Duncan Speirs was well saved by Brad Day in the Tigers’ goal, but five minutes into the game, the hosts took the lead through Glenn Billing.

Tigers struggled to get any meaningful offence going, but hit back with a power play goal when Jasper Foster was called for hooking, allowing Telford a man advantage.

Ricky Plant picked out the unmarked Jason Silverthorn in the slot and the Tigers’ captain back-handed the puck over Jordan Marr’s pads and into the net to draw the sides level.

Peterborough retook the lead within a minute of Tigers’ equaliser as Ales Padelek tipped in Billing’s long-range shot.

Tigers were much better in the second period and should have scored in the opening minute after great work by Scott McKenzie gave Bayley Harewood a glorious chance, but Harewood’s shot from close range somehow missed the goal.

Telford then felt aggrieved when they had a goal ruled out. Marr made a terrific save from McKenzie and in making the save knocked the goal off its moorings. McKenzie had shot the rebound into the open net, but the officials ruled it would not count.

The travellers finally got a deserved equaliser in the final five minutes of the period.

Former Tigers player Austin Mitchell-King was handed an interference penalty, giving Telford a much-needed power play.

Once again, Tigers scored with the man advantage as Silverthorn was given far too much space by the Peterborough defence and hammered home a pass from Danny Rose.

Telford took their first lead of the night at the start of the third period with a brilliant solo effort from Harewood.

The Tigers’ forward used his speed to beat the Peterborough defence, skate in on goal, dummied Marr and then slid the puck past him into the open goal.

Peterborough fought back and were gifted back-to-back power plays, allowing Speirs to equalise with a slap shot that gave Day no chance.

And then Tom Norton scored for Peterborough with a fierce shot from the Tigers’ blue line to give them a lead they would not surrender.

Tigers had a great chance to get back into the game with an extended five-on-three power play but some resolute Peterborough defending prevented Tigers from creating any real chances.