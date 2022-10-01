Telford Tigers look for away victories

Telford Tigers

Tom Watkins’ reigning champions endured a ropey pre-season – losing both of their friendly matches – before crashing to defeat in their first NIHL National League match of the season at Leeds Knights.

However, since then they have overcome Bristol Pitbulls and Hull Seahawks on their home ice, before also edging out Hull on their travels.

And they take that winning run to Basingstoke Bison tonight (6.30pm), before visiting Peterborough Phantoms (5.30pm) tomorrow. Bison have won their last two, while Phantoms suffered back-to-back losses against Leeds last weekend.