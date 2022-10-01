Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Telford Tigers look for away victories

Telford TigersPublished: Comments

Telford Tigers hit the road twice this weekend as they look to extend their three-match winning run.

Telford Tigers
Telford Tigers

Tom Watkins’ reigning champions endured a ropey pre-season – losing both of their friendly matches – before crashing to defeat in their first NIHL National League match of the season at Leeds Knights.

However, since then they have overcome Bristol Pitbulls and Hull Seahawks on their home ice, before also edging out Hull on their travels.

And they take that winning run to Basingstoke Bison tonight (6.30pm), before visiting Peterborough Phantoms (5.30pm) tomorrow. Bison have won their last two, while Phantoms suffered back-to-back losses against Leeds last weekend.

The Tigers are next at home when they host Milton Keynes Lightning on Sunday, October 9 (6pm).

Telford Tigers
Sport

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News