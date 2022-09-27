Tom Watkins frustrated despite Telford Tigers win

Telford Tigers v Peterborough Phantoms 11/3/20 by Steve Brodie Tigers Head Coach Tom Watkins and netminder coach Barry Hollyhead

The Tigers followed up Saturday’s 4-2 win on home ice with a 3-2 victory in Hull on Sunday evening.

Vladimir Luka, Ricky Plant and Fin Howells scored for Telford, but Watkins remained unhappy with his side’s performances.

He said: “It was another frustrating performance where we dominated possession, end zone time, shots on goal but failed to create quality scoring chances or were clinical enough to take advantage of the opportunities we did create. Fundamentally we didn’t execute in key areas in key moments.