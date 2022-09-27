Notification Settings

Tom Watkins frustrated despite Telford Tigers win

Telford TigersPublished: Comments

Telford Tigers may have recorded back-to-back wins over Hull Seahawks – but head coach Tom Watkins was left frustrated.

Telford Tigers v Peterborough Phantoms 11/3/20 by Steve Brodie Tigers Head Coach Tom Watkins and netminder coach Barry Hollyhead

The Tigers followed up Saturday’s 4-2 win on home ice with a 3-2 victory in Hull on Sunday evening.

Vladimir Luka, Ricky Plant and Fin Howells scored for Telford, but Watkins remained unhappy with his side’s performances.

He said: “It was another frustrating performance where we dominated possession, end zone time, shots on goal but failed to create quality scoring chances or were clinical enough to take advantage of the opportunities we did create. Fundamentally we didn’t execute in key areas in key moments.

“Credit to Matty’s (Hull) team they were very determined, disciplined in their work, they battled extremely hard, made it extremely difficult for us to find space in the offensive zone and limited us to a lot of play on the perimeter.”

Telford Tigers
