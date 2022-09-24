Telford Tigers’ Deakan Fielder facing a stint on the sidelines

Telford Tigers celebrate

The 22-year-old forward has ligament damage and won’t return to action until November.

Head coach Tom Watkins is hoping to have Jason Silverthorn back for this weekend’s double-header with Hull Seahawks, though Jonathan Weaver is expected to be a long-term absentee.

The Seahawks are new to the league this season and Watkins admits his team, who play at home tonight (face-off 7pm) before travelling to East Yorkshire tomorrow (5.30pm), are facing something of a step into the unknown.

He said: “We really don’t know a whole lot about them.

“They are a new team to the league this year, with the Seahawks name which was last used by a team from Hull in the 1980s.

“It’s great to see another team up there. Hull has a history of ice hockey teams and you always want the league to be as strong as possible. We’ll try to learn as much about them as we can and be ready for the challenge.”

Watkins will impress on his players the importance of making a quick start after admitting the Tigers were caught cold by last Saturday’s season-opener at Leeds.

The 7-4 defeat was followed by a win by the same scoreline at home to Bristol Pitballs, another league newcomer, 24 hours later.

Watkins said: “Leeds is always a tough place to go, they have big support and were up for the game.