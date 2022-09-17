Telford Tigers skipper in race to be fit for opening night

Jason Silverthorn

Silverthorn, 43, has been part of the Tigers roster since the 2014/15 season but his inclusion for the start of the new National Ice Hockey League campaign, beginning on the road at Leeds Knights, remains unclear.

The Canadian sustained serious concession and whiplash during last weekend’s friendly defeat against Swindon and is being monitored ahead of face off today.

Tigers head coach Tom Watkins takes his defending champions to Leeds before tomorrow’s home clash against Bristol Pitbulls – one of two newcomers to the league alongside Hull Seahawks – at Telford Ice Rink but Watkins has fitness concerns.

“We lost Weavs (Jonathan Weaver), Vlad Luka and Nick Oliver before the game – two should be back – and we lost Jason Silverthorn to a nasty incident, a collision blind-sided him and shook him up pretty badly,” Watkins explained.

“We’re unsure about Jason’s participation this weekend with his concussion and whiplash.

“Scott McKenzie and Corey Goodison both left the game on Saturday but played Sunday, although not 100 per cent.

“We want to have a full roster at the start of the year but can’t plan for these things.”