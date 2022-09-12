Returning Telford Tigers remember Queen

Telford Tigers honour queen

The Telford Tigers opened their season with a pair of friendly challenge matches against the Swindon Wildcats, pausing at both to remember Britain’s longest reigning monarch.

Pictures of Her Majesty were projected on to a screen at Telford Ice Rink ahead of the second of those matches last night as players stood silent on the ice.

Once the games got under way, the Tigers – reigning NIHL National League champions – were handed somewhat of a reality check before the start of the competitive action this coming weekend.

The Wildcats dished out a 9-2 defeat on the Tigers in Wiltshire on Saturday – although Telford had led 2-0. Jack Watkins punished a defensive turnover for the first goal of the game and a second followed shortly after with Brodie Jesson setting up Daniel Mulcahy for his first goal for the club since joining from local rivals Solihull Barons.