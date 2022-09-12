Returning Telford Tigers remember Queen

The Telford Tigers opened their season with a pair of friendly challenge matches against the Swindon Wildcats, pausing at both to remember Britain’s longest reigning monarch.
Pictures of Her Majesty were projected on to a screen at Telford Ice Rink ahead of the second of those matches last night as players stood silent on the ice.
Once the games got under way, the Tigers – reigning NIHL National League champions – were handed somewhat of a reality check before the start of the competitive action this coming weekend.
The Wildcats dished out a 9-2 defeat on the Tigers in Wiltshire on Saturday – although Telford had led 2-0. Jack Watkins punished a defensive turnover for the first goal of the game and a second followed shortly after with Brodie Jesson setting up Daniel Mulcahy for his first goal for the club since joining from local rivals Solihull Barons.
But nine unanswered goals followed from Swindon, who then won the return fixture in Shropshire 4-1, despite Bayley Harewood’s strike.