Dan Harrison return to the Tigers blue line!

Telford Trojan Dan Harrison

Harrison rejoins Telford from local rivals Solihull Barons, where he’s iced since the 2016/17 season.

The 30-year-old started his hockey career in Telford as part of the Telford Rockets under-16 squad and went on to feature for the club in a number of leagues, including under-18s, NIHL, ENL and EPIHL.

“I am happy to be coming back to my roots for this season," said Harrison. " They’re a great bunch of guys. They had a lot of success last season and I’m confident that we can achieve more this season.

"I’m excited to get back on the ice with some old friends and help bring some silverware home at the end of the season.”

Tigers 2 coach Scott McKenzie is delighted to have signed the defenceman for the upcoming season.

“Bringing Dan in really solidifies our back end. He has great skating ability, plays physical and will be someone that the younger defencemen can learn off.

"I’ve known 'Nuggett' for many years, played with and against him so I know how big a signing this is for us. He’s a great guy with a first team attitude and we are lucky to have him here in Telford.