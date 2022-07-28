Telford Tigers complete roster with duo

Head coach Tom Watkins

Byrne, an 18-year-old forward, steps up from the team that won the Laidler League championship with Tigers 2 last season, while 21-year-old netminder Lewis will be back-up to Brad Day. Lewis also came through the Telford junior set-up and was netminder for the under-18 team that won the National Championships in 2018.

Head coach Tom Watkins commented: “I’m pleased to give Tom the opportunity to step up from the D2 team and prove himself at this level.

“He’s been part of the junior club for a number of years and in my opinion has steadily developed into a talented young player.

“He’s improved his skating, he has some of the best hands I’ve seen and around the net I’d be happy to put my money on him putting the puck in the net.

“He’s a player that I will be working with closely to develop the tools he needs to be a competitive player for us.

“It’s a big step coming directly from the Laidler League, he’s not someone I’m expecting to come in and rip it up, he’s still learning the game – the speed, the details, the physicality – but I firmly believe he has the desire and focus to tick all those boxes.

“He should be pushing for a GB U20 call up and has all the fundamentals to do well over a longer period of time.”

On Ryan Lewis signing, Watkins added: “I’m pleased to add a dedicated back-up goalie for the new season.

“We all know Ryan very well as he has come through the junior club and backstopped the under-18s to a National Championship a few seasons ago.

“He came into the team toward the end of last season, he’s fully committed, has a good work ethic and will continue his development alongside an experienced goalie in Brad.”

Byrne said: “I’m excited to be given this opportunity to play for the National League team, the fans and with my new team-mates.

“I’m looking forward to the challenge so I can learn and improve and also to help the team win. I can’t wait for the new season to start and to get out on the ice.”

Lewis added: “I’m delighted to sign for the forthcoming season and no doubt will benefit from training alongside Brad Day.