Tigers’ family affair as they link up more brothers

A day after announcing the signing of Rhodes Mitchell-King – joining brother Austin – the Tigers have completed a move for Lucas Price, brother of defender Jake.

Solihull-born Lucas – a 17-year-old left-handed forward – played for Tigers 2 last season, helping them win the Laidler League championship.

And on stepping up to the NIHL National League, he said: “I’m really looking forward to playing for the Tigers this season.

“I think it’s a great opportunity to play at a very high level of hockey and I believe my game can really improve playing under a coach like Tom (Watkins). Also, I will be able to learn from all the experienced players in the locker room, especially what they’ve done by winning the league in the past two seasons.

“I cant wait to get started and hopefully win the league again.”

Head coach Tom Watkins added: “I don’t think anyone will be surprised to see Lucas move up to the National League team. He’s coming off the back of a superb season with our D2 team where he truly excelled and was a major contributor to the team’s success.

“He was very unfortunate not to feature very often with the National League team last season but I have every confidence in bringing him up, in him as a player, his ability and fully expect him to push his way up the line-up.

“He’s highly skilled, a good skater, can make plays and competes very hard, something that a lot of young kids don’t do or understand how to compete.