Brothers to team up at Telford Tigers

Rhodes Mitchell-King

The Tigers have made Rhodes their second signing of the week – snapping up the 19-year-old left-handed defenseman. He most recently played for Wisconsin Rapids Riverkings in the USPHL – America’s largest junior hockey league – and also represented Great Britain’s under-20 team in the recent World Junior Championship.

Head coach Tom Watkins said: “I’m delighted to add such a talented young left-handed defenseman who will balance the D-core very well and is a solid addition to the roster.

“Rhodes is coming back to the UK after playing abroad for the last few seasons and I think he comes to the club at a great age.

“He’s a very mobile athletic D-man who can play at both ends of the rink, someone who can shut down a top line or join the rush effectively and has good skill set who will improve our transition game, create speed through the neutral zone and make us more of a threat on the offensive blue line with his lateral skating and heavy shot.

“He has good size and range and is another excellent GB U20 international we have added to the group.”

Rhodes added: “After three years playing abroad, I’m excited to be playing at senior level back in the UK. To be joining a league-winning team gives me confidence for this season, especially as I’ve played alongside and looked up to many players on the Tigers roster.