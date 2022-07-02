Telford Tigers retain 16 players for new season

Tom Watkins

The back-to-back NIHL National League champions have retained 16 players to their starting roster.

Bayley Harewood, Jake Price, Danny Rose, Jonathan Weaver, Corey Goodison, Ricky Plant, Jason Silverthorn, Sam Watkins, Deakan Fielder, Brad Day, Nick Oliver, Finley Howells, Brodie Jesson, Scott Mckenzie, Jack Watkins and Vladimir Luka will all be staying for another season.

Head coach and general manager Tom Watkins said: “This season sees the addition of two new teams into the National League and two more roster spots for British players to Elite League clubs. That equates to over 60 new playing spots available to players.

“Naturally every year there are changes to our roster. The focus for me this summer was the retention of a very talented, successful group of players who over the last few seasons have proved we are the best team in this league.

“I’ve said before that at the end of every season some guys will move for different reasons, but I’m delighted with the return of the players on this list which will give us a familiar core group and continuity, which I believe has been a key ingredient to our recent successful run.

“I really like the blend we have – this is a highly-talented group of very experienced quality professionals and hugely promising young players who have learnt what it takes to play the right way and what it takes to win.

“In that group I believe we have the best goaltender in the league, a couple of the league’s best defensemen both offensively and defensively, the league’s most influential captain, vastly-experienced forwards, a very good spread of scoring throughout all our forwards and some of the best under-21s in the country.

“That core is a great starting point for us to build upon and I’m looking forward to seeing the steps this group can once again take as a team.”

Karl Creamer and Barry Holyhead have also returned as assistant coaches, while Andy Phillips (equipment manager), Martin Sneyd (trainer), Steve Molyneux (trainer/assistant coach) and Tom Collins (therapy) have also returned as the backroom team.

Watkins added: “I’m also delighted to welcome back our very experienced off-ice team.

“These guys have played a huge part in the club’s recent successes, our most successful era and have been a part of the club for a long period of time.

“They are almost part of the furniture, they know the club better than most, are all very knowledgeable, they all know their roles very well and understand the needs of the players.

“These guys provide me with the best support, help take away the excuses and allow me and the players to focus on the game.