Telford Tigers wait for play off glory goes on

Telford Tigers

The league champion Tigers went into the match at Coventry’s Skydome Arena as the No.1 seeds having lost just one of their previous 12 games but were unable to hit top form as they were beaten 3-1.

Sheffield, who had beaten Telford in the final of the National League Cup, went on to complete a season double by seeing off MK Lightening in yesterday’s play-off final.

The Tigers, meanwhile, were left to reflect on another excellent season which has again ended in play-off frustration.