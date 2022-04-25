Notification Settings

Telford Tigers’ play-offs end with a win

By Russell YoullTelford TigersPublished: Comments

Telford Tigers ended the group stage of the National League Play-offs with a victory over Milton Keynes Lightning.

Telford Tigers celebrate

Tigers went into the game having already qualified for the Final Four next weekend after a victory over Leeds Knights on Friday. Milton Keynes took the lead early on with a goal from Tyler Nixon. Tigers hit back with two goals late in the first period, both by Scott McKenzie.

Milton Keynes scored two more goals from Mikey Power and Hallden Barnes-Garner before Vladimir Luka scored a stunning individual goal to draw the sides level at the end of the second period.

Early in the third period, Fin Howells continued his recent goalscoring form to put Tigers ahead and a Danny Rose goal put Tigers two ahead. Tim Wallace pulled a goal back for Milton Keynes but Austin Mitchell-King scored a sixth goal for Telford to seal the win and top place in the group stage.

