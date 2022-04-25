Telford Tigers’ play-offs end with a win

Telford Tigers celebrate

Tigers went into the game having already qualified for the Final Four next weekend after a victory over Leeds Knights on Friday. Milton Keynes took the lead early on with a goal from Tyler Nixon. Tigers hit back with two goals late in the first period, both by Scott McKenzie.

Milton Keynes scored two more goals from Mikey Power and Hallden Barnes-Garner before Vladimir Luka scored a stunning individual goal to draw the sides level at the end of the second period.