Telford Tigers secure final four place

By Russell Youll

Telford Tigers last night secured a place in the National Ice Hockey League’s play-off finals at the Coventry Skydome next weekend.

The Tigers completed a 5-3 victory over Leeds Knights to secure their spot in the final four of the sport’s showpiece event weeks after being crowned champions in the regular league season.

Scott McKenzie opend the scoring for Tigers before they were pegged back. Jonathan Weaver then put Tigers back in front before Vladimir Luka made it 3-1. Knights struck back before the end of the first period but Luka reasserted control with Tigers’ fourth in the second period. Knights grabbed a third late on put Tigers made it safe with a third through Dan Mitchell.

Telford Tigers
Sport
Russell Youll

By Russell Youll

Group Sports Editor for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star

