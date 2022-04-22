Telford Tigers looking to book finals spot

Tigers celebrate

Tom Watkins’ side have one foot in the finals, which take place in Coventry a week tomorrow and the following day.

But first they must consolidate their position with tonight’s trip to Leeds Knights – who are currently bottom of their play-off group of four – and Sunday’s home clash against current leaders MK Lightning (6pm face off).

Tigers, who were crowned NIHL champions, sit second in the play-off standings with three wins and six points from their four fixtures. They are a point behind MK, who won the recent match-up 5-2.

The top two from the group qualify for finals weekend, to meet the top two from the NIHL’s other play-off group.