Telford Tigers looking to book finals spot

By Lewis Cox

Telford Tigers begin the final weekend of regular play-off action tonight looking to secure their spot in finals weekend.

Tigers celebrate

Tom Watkins’ side have one foot in the finals, which take place in Coventry a week tomorrow and the following day.

But first they must consolidate their position with tonight’s trip to Leeds Knights – who are currently bottom of their play-off group of four – and Sunday’s home clash against current leaders MK Lightning (6pm face off).

Tigers, who were crowned NIHL champions, sit second in the play-off standings with three wins and six points from their four fixtures. They are a point behind MK, who won the recent match-up 5-2.

The top two from the group qualify for finals weekend, to meet the top two from the NIHL’s other play-off group.

Leeds are bottom with one point and unable to qualify.

Lewis Cox

By Lewis Cox

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Covering Shrewsbury Town and with a keen eye for non-league and grassroots.

