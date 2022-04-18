Tom Watkins thrilled with Finlay Howells

Finley Howells

After a disappointing defeat at Milton Keynes in their previous play-off outing, Tigers welcomed the Yorkshire side to Shropshire knowing they needed a win to get back on track.

And they showed bundles of character and spirit to fight back from 2-0, 3-2 and 4-3 down to claim a thrilling victory in the third period.

Howells was the star of the show netting an outstanding hat-trick with Jason Silverthorn and Corey Goodison also on target.

“It was an important win and a solid third period where we shut the game down and were very hard to break down,” Watkins said.

“I don’t think Leeds had any real quality chances in the third period and I thought we wore Leeds down, were smart in our battles along the walls and managed the game well.

“What a great night for Fin (Howells), scoring a hat trick.

“Everything he touches right now is going in the net.

“As a line Finn, Sam (Watkins) and Andy (McKinney) are contributing at both ends of the rink, good defensively, they transition from the defensive zone very well with speed, are creating a lot of quality opportunities and are disciplined with their positioning in the offensive zone. I think it was a very exciting edge of your seat game of hockey to watch.”

Despite a bright start against Leeds, Tigers fell behind when Cole Shudra’s slap shot deceived Brad Day – with the puck flying over his glove and into the net.

Matty Davies then set up James Chilcott who shot low past Day to double the Knights’ lead.

Tigers pulled a goal back twenty seconds later. McKinney made a terrific stick check and send Howells in on goal. And he shot past Sam Gospel to halve the deficit.

Howells then pulled his side level early in the second period when he tapped in after McKenzie had seen a shot blocked.

Leeds went back in front with a fluke goal with a stray pass bouncing off Kieron Brown and flying in.

Telford hit back again in style with Howell unleashing a stunning wrist shot into the top corner of the goal when everyone else was expecting a pass.

Leeds regained the lead again when Davies hit a slap shot that went in off Day’s glove.

But Tigers once again dug deep to haul themselves level – with Silverthorn stripping Gospel of the puck and scoring with a wrap around shot into an empty net.

And Watkins side finally got themselves ahead early in the third period. Ricky Plant and Silverthorn combined to cycle the puck back to the Leeds’ blue line where Corey Goodison hit a one time slap shot that beat Gospel low down.