Telford Tigers’ Tom Watkins in a fury at ‘one-sided’ refereeing

Tom Watkins

Both teams entered Saturday’s play-off group game with a 100 per cent record, while Tigers had a good recent record against Lightning having won their last four matches against them.

Despite Jason Silverthorn and Fin Howells both scoring for Tigers, the hosts comfortably won 5-2.

Although head coach Watkins praised Milton Keynes’ ‘talented’ group, he was less than impressed with the referee

He said: “It was a very difficult evening for us against a very talented team, probably the most talented group in the league in my view.

“They were certainly up for it on home ice in front of a very large and very loud crowd. I imagine It’s easy to get up for games with a fanbase like that. The noise and support for their team was tremendous.

“We competed hard and I thought we’d found our way back into the game twice, but penalties ultimately cost us.

“Of course some were deserved but others weren’t. We took 10 minor penalties, that’s the most in one game all season and It’s not very often you give up two five on three power plays in one game.

“It’s not just the penalties you take but the missed calls on the opposition. Two of our players took accidental high sticks to the face but kept playing and there was no call.

“Andy McKinney fights through two slashes on his hands but no call is made because the referee plays the advantage as Andy recovers the puck. That was a referee’s decision!

“When has ‘the advantage’ been a rule in hockey? This is the first time all season I have mentioned the officials in my post game comments, but for sure that was the most one-sided officiating we’ve had all season.

“Milton Keynes deserved the points, no question, but how that team finished in fifth place in the league is a surprise, however, they have certainly turned up for the play-offs.”

A disappointing first period saw Tigers create very little in the way of goal chances as the hosts piled on the pressure.

Bobby Chamberlain put Lightning ahead in a first period where they should have added more goals.

Tigers improved at the start of the second period and drew level through Silverthorn before Sean Norris put the hosts back in the lead.

They added a third with one minute of the period left as a shot from distance by Tim Wallace hit Hallden Barnes-Garner’s leg and deflected in.