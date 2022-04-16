Telford Tigers chasing another double

Tigers score

The league champions, who opened their post-season campaign with two resounding wins over Slough last weekend, visit MK Lightning for a 7pm face-off.

Tom Watkins’ team then return to Shropshire when they host Leeds Knights at Telford Ice Rink tomorrow (6pm).

The Lightning and Knights, who finished fifth and fourth in the league table respectively, will offer a stern test for a Telford team aiming for double glory.

In what is a major weekend for the club, the Tigers’ second team have the chance to complete a double of their own in the Laidler Conference.