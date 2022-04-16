Notification Settings

Telford Tigers chasing another double

Telford Tigers will aim to continue their perfect start to the National League play-offs in Milton Keynes tonight.

The league champions, who opened their post-season campaign with two resounding wins over Slough last weekend, visit MK Lightning for a 7pm face-off.

Tom Watkins’ team then return to Shropshire when they host Leeds Knights at Telford Ice Rink tomorrow (6pm).

The Lightning and Knights, who finished fifth and fourth in the league table respectively, will offer a stern test for a Telford team aiming for double glory.

In what is a major weekend for the club, the Tigers’ second team have the chance to complete a double of their own in the Laidler Conference.

They travel to Widnes for the Final Four weekend, facing Sheffield Titans in a semi-final this afternoon (4.30pm), with the winner facing either Hull or Sutton in tomorrow’s final.

