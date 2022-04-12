Tom Watkins thrilled as Telford Tigers twice hit the Bees for six

Players celebrate first goal

Fresh from Saturday’s 6-1 triumph in Berkshire, the National League champions dished out more punishment on home ice just 24 hours later, this time claiming a 6-2 victory.

Danny Rose, Andy McKinney, Fin Howells, Vladimir Luka, Austin Mitchell-King and Brodie Jesson were on the scoresheet.

Things now get tougher for the Tigers when they travel to MK Lightning on Saturday and Watkins said: “It was a good start to our play-off push and a solid four-point weekend.

“We were dominant at times, wave after wave of offence and again I thought we took our goals at the right time taking the momentum away from a team that just don’t quit.

“Credit to the Bees – they were banged up with a few key guys missing or carrying knocks but they competed extremely hard on both nights. It was important to not only pick up the points but also to come through the weekend healthy.”

Tigers were able to ice a full roster with the exception of the injured Ross Connolly and Jack Hopkins, who was away with the Great Britain under-18 team.

The hosts were indebted to Brad Day early on after the Tigers’ net minder made a point-blank save from Josh Smith. Shortly after, Mitchell King was sent clear on goal but his effort was well saved by Adam Goss.

The breakthrough goal came in the fifth minute. A shot from the blue line by Danny Rose beating Goss, who was screened by his own defenders.

After missing the chance to extend their advantage on a power play, the Tigers paid the price for sloppy defending when Will Stead’s shot hit Day and trickled in for the leveller.

But the league champions needed only 11 seconds to reclaim the lead. Sam Watkins won the puck at centre ice and entered the Bees’ defensive zone before sending a pass to McKinney, who fired home.

Watkins then played a key role in the home side’s third goal early in the second quarter. Working hard to keep the puck in their opponents defensive zone, his initial shot was saved with Howells converting the rebound.

Telford were really flying then and Watkins created his third of the night to further extend the lead, sending Luka through on goal with the latter hitting a back-handed shot over Goss and into the net.

The Bees could not stem the flow and conceded a fifth toward the end of the period. Telford were already on a power play when the officials called a delayed penalty, allowing Day to leave the goal to add an extra attacker. Mitchell-King took full advantage, tucking home a pass from Bayley Harewood into an open net to put Tigers firmly in control.