Telford Tigers get off to a perfect start

Telford Tigers

Tigers followed up their 6-1 win in Slough by sealing all four points this weekend.

An early goal for Danny Rose put Tigers ahead before Will Stead levelled for Bees.

Almost immediately after conceding, Tigers regained the lead with a goal from Andy McKinney before scoring three goals in the second period to take the game away from Bees – Fin Howells, Vladimir Luka and Austin Mitchell-King the scorers.

Brodie Jesson scored Tigers’ sixth goal from close range in the third period before a late consolation goal from Zaine McKenzie gave Bees their second.