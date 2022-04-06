Notification Settings

Telford Tigers’ play-off fixtures revealed

The Telford Tigers will return to the ice for their first NIHL National play-off fixtures this weekend.

Telford Tigers crowned champions
The NIHL National League champions will face Bees home and away – travelling to Slough Ice Arena on Saturday (6.30pm), before taking them on at Telford Ice Rink (6pm) 24 hours later.

They will then travel to Milton Keynes Lighting on Saturday, April 16 (7pm) before hosting Leeds Knights on Sunday, April 17 (6pm).

The return fixture at Leeds is on Friday, April 22 (7.30pm) – before the preliminary round comes to an end against Lightning at Telford Ice Rink on Sunday, April 24 (6pm).

The top two sides from the group will then qualify for the NIHL Final Four at Planet Ice Coventry over the weekend of April 30 and May 1.

Having comfortably won the title, Tigers go into the play-offs as favourites to reach the final weekend.

