Tom Watkins hails Telford Tigers’ spirit after league double

NIHL Champions Tom Watkins One club, two team champions

The Tigers 1 head coach and club general manager described his team’s bond as one of the best he’s ever experienced after both Telford teams lifted their respective league trophies in front of a sell-out crowd at Telford Ice Rink.

Tigers’ first team marked their title-lifting weekend in style. Watkins’ side hammered Raiders 7-3 on the road in Romford on Saturday night in a dominant away display.

And a fitting, thrilling clash took place in front of a packed house at Telford Ice Rink as Tigers prevailed 5-4 over MK Lightning. For Watkins, though, celebrating a league success was a long time coming after the pandemic cut short their efforts from two years ago.

“It was good to be able to finally celebrate the league win and I was pleased to see the players enjoying themselves together,” Watkins said. “They’ve all earned success and deserve a huge amount of credit.

“They’ve played with huge grit and determination every night and I couldn’t be prouder of what we have achieved in winning the league with several games to spare and by 10 points.

“In such a competitive league that is remarkable. It is evident the players really enjoy what they are doing and as a group are as close a team as I have ever coached.

“It is a great environment and time spent in the dressing room, the bus journeys, the practices, the times the fans don’t see and the camaraderie is very special. We have had great fun along the way.”

Tigers 2’s celebrated their Laidler Championship crown, with both sets of players handed their medals and trophies.

First-team favourites Scott McKenzie and Jason Silverthorn scored twice as Tigers showed true grit to fight back from 3-2 and 4-3 behind for a memorable win.

Telford led 2-0 but the visitors rallied to go 3-2 ahead. Tigers levelled before MK edged clear once more, only for Fin Howells to score a rebound from Vladimir Luka as the hosts profited from a power play for 4-4 late in the third period.

McKenzie sealed a fine comeback in the final minute of an exciting contest as he slammed home after Jonathan Weaver’s shot was saved.

The final NIHL National League table showed Tigers 10 points clear of nearest rivals Swindon Wildcats after 48 games.

Watkins’ side now turn their attention to the post-season play-offs, which begin this weekend. Tigers’ group of four features Leeds Knights, MK Lightning and Bees.