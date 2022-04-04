Telford Tigers wrap up their road trips with a superb win

Fin Howells heads back to the Tigers bench after scoring Sheffield Steeldogs v Telford Tigers 27/10/19 by Steve Brodie

With the title already secured, Tigers were playing for pride in a game that meant a great deal to their hosts who are battling for the final play-off place with rivals Bees.

But two goals from Fin Howells and one each from Ricky Plant, Jonathan Weaver, Lucas Price, Scott McKenzie and Brodie Jesson saw Tigers run out 7-3 winners, much to the delight of head coach Tom Watkins.

“Raiders had everything to play for and came out very aggressively in the first period, they were very physical and jumped into a quick lead,” said Watkins.

“We had to put our hard hats on at times and make sure we were ready to compete. One team was doing everything they could to grab a play-off place and you can see they were up for the game.

We upped the intensity and started to turn the screw. We scored some well taken goals, moved the puck effectively and were efficient against their pressure.”

Tigers remained without Ross Connolly and Jack Hopkins. Andy McKinney also sat out the game but Austin Mitchell-King returned to the line up after missing the Cup Final. The only other addition was Lucas Price who made the step up from the Laidler championship winning team.

Raiders opened the scoring after just 30 seconds, Erik Piatak beating Brad Day with the first shot of the game.

Tigers took a while to get going and were conceding too many penalties to allow them to get into the game. But midway through the opening period they equalised when Ricky Plant fired home from a Scott McKenzie pass.

But after conceding in the opening minute of the period, Tigers conceded in the final minute too through Aaron Connolly.

The first half of the second period saw Raiders create more chances and have the better of the game. A penalty to Deakan Fielder saw Raiders get another power play and finally they cashed in on the extra man advantage with a goal from Brandon Ayliffe.

With Tigers losing 3-1 and effectively nothing to play for, it would have been understandable had the Raiders added to their tally. But the rest of the game showed why Telford team are champions.

Jonathan Weaver scored a trademark slap shot goal which was closely followed by a Fin Howells’ power play goal to level the scores.

A brilliant individual effort from Lucas Price gave Tigers the lead.