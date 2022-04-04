Telfor Tigers finish with thrilling victory

Tigers Head Coach Tom Watkins

Scott McKenzie opened the scoring for Tigers in the second period before Lightning struck back before the home side regained the lead at the end of the period.

The visitors levelled again at the start of the third period before going ahead for the first time of the clash minutes later.

This time it was Tigers’ turn to claw back the deficit thanks to Jason Silverthorn. Lightning again took the lead before Oliver Howells made it 4-4 with the clock ticking down.