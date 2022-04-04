Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Telfor Tigers finish with thrilling victory

Telford TigersPublished: Comments

Champions Telford Tigers completed their regular season with a thrilling 5-4 victory over MK Lightning last night.

Tigers Head Coach Tom Watkins
Tigers Head Coach Tom Watkins

Scott McKenzie opened the scoring for Tigers in the second period before Lightning struck back before the home side regained the lead at the end of the period.

The visitors levelled again at the start of the third period before going ahead for the first time of the clash minutes later.

This time it was Tigers’ turn to claw back the deficit thanks to Jason Silverthorn. Lightning again took the lead before Oliver Howells made it 4-4 with the clock ticking down.

That set up a grandstand finish for the champions with McKenzie grabbing the winner wit his second of the night to ensure Tigers finished their championship-winning season on a high in front of their own fans.

Telford Tigers
Sport

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News