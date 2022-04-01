Telford Tigers pay the price for an off night in Sheffield

Telford Tigers

Tigers, who were hunting a possible treble having been crowned league champions last week, were held to a 2-2 draw in the second leg of their final showdown with the Steeldogs on Wednesday night, which resulted in an 8-5 aggregate loss.

Watkins was pleased with his side’s effort but they were left regretting a rare off night in the away leg where they lost 6-3.

“Congratulations to the Steeldogs and Ali Cree, who has worked so hard with the club, they are worthy winners,” said Watkins.

“They made it very difficult for us to create much offence and played a really solid game all night.

“We knew it was going to be hard to overcome the three-goal deficit but all we asked was that we gave ourselves a chance. And going into the third period leading 2-1, we were happy with where we were.

“But their equalising goal early in the third period gave us too much to do and took any pressure off them we may have been able to create.

“It was a solid all-round effort by the team but in reality we lost the tie in Sheffield.

“That first leg came on a weekend when perhaps we were eyeing a bigger prize with a huge game against Swindon the next day to try to secure the league title.

“It shows how competitive this league is with all three competitions so far this season being won by three different clubs.”

Tigers were without Ross Connolly, Austin Mitchell-King and Jack Hopkins who was playing for Great Britain U18s.

Telford had beaten Sheffield in the previous league game between the sides in what became a fractious contest.

Tigers, who won the cup last season, saw their hopes of retaining the trophy take an early hit on Wednesday night when Sheffield opened the scoring in the 12th minute with a goal from Jason Hewitt.

after Tigers’ defence had turned over the puck in their own defensive zone, gifting Hewitt a free shot at goal which he buried low past Brad Day to give Sheffield the lead and a four goal aggregate lead.

The hosts battled back and levelled the score on the night in the final minute of the opening period.

Scott McKenzie battled to win the puck behind the Sheffield goal line and then found Andy McKinney who scored from close range.

McKenzie then gave Tigers some hope in the second period when he used Bayley Harewood as a screen and shot low past Dimitri Zimozdra to make it 2-1.