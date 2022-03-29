Tom Watkins: Telford Tigers’ winning attitude is just champion

Brad Day covers up

The Tigers were crowned without playing on Friday night as Swindon Wildcats were beaten by Basingstoke Bison, but despite the celebrations they still delivered two victories.

They won 7-2 at Milton Keynes Lightning on Saturday and followed that up by edging out Sheffield Steeldogs on their championship homecoming 24 hours later.

“It has been another good weekend for us and another four-point weekend,” said Watkins. “I really liked our attitude given that there was nothing on the line.

“I thought we managed the game well and stuck up for one other as you would expect us to.

“We take a lot of belief and confidence into the upcoming games and have had some very impressive performances as a team and from individuals who have really been on their game of late.”

The Tigers host the Steeldogs again on Wednesday, needing to overturn a three-goal deficit in the second leg of the NIHL National Cup final.

For Sunday’s 3-2 triumph in the league, though, the Tigers had a full roster with the exception of Ross Connolly and Brodie Jesson.

The first period of the game was a very fractious one with Tigers disappointed with the officials. Sheffield scored the only goal of the period on the power play after Danny Rose had been called for delay of game. Lee Bonner tipped a Jack Brammer shot past Brad Day from close range.

As the period progressed Tigers’ Scott McKenzie was slashed away from the puck by Lee Haywood but no call was made.

A further cross check from Haywood against McKenzie saw the Tigers’ forward retaliate and get called for slashing.

The penalty angered the whole Tigers bench and when play restarted Joe Aston went after Haywood and dropped the gloves. Haywood threw himself down to the ice and refused to fight, meaning Aston was ejected from the game and given seven minutes of penalties.

With Tigers facing a man disadvantage for a lengthy period, they were helped by Sheffield’s inability to stay out of the penalty box themselves as they were awarded two separate penalties during their power play.

Tigers started the second period with purpose and equalised within the first minute.

Bayley Harewood took possession of the puck on the Tigers’ blue line and skated half the length of the ice and shot low into the net.

Shortly after, Nathan Ripley was called for slashing giving Tigers a power play. McKenzie sent a shot in on goal that Austin Mitchell-King deflected past Zimozdra to give Tigers the lead.

Sheffield equalised midway through the period with a power play goal of their own, Jason Hewitt shooting in off the crossbar with Day screened by a Sheffield forward.

Telford hit back with a superb goal. Ricky Plant held the puck and waited for the perfect moment to send a pass to McKenzie, who then sent a drop pass behind him where Vladimir Luka was waiting to smash the puck past Zimozdra for Tigers’ third goal.

Sheffield pushed for the equaliser and Tigers were indebted to Day on a number of occasions, making one terrific save from a point-blank Nathan Ripley shot.