Telford Tigers roared home with league title

Luka fires the puck over

Tom Watkins’ side landed the crown on Friday night without playing as rivals Swindon Wildcats lost heavily at Basingstoke Bison.

The head coach and general manager and his roster deservedly celebrated long into the night and were still able to deliver what Watkins described as ‘one of the best performances of the season’ on Saturday night to dispatch Milton Keynes Lightning 7-2 away from home in front of a big crowd. And Telford were roared back into their home ice rink by delirious supporters for last night’s 3-2 victory against Sheffield Steeldogs.

After Saturday’s win, a jubilant Watkins said: “That was one of our best performances of the season. We got a very good start to the game and moved the puck really well.

“We created a lot of chances and were very clinical in front of goal all night. Considering the late night we had before the game, we were aggressive on the forecheck, hunting pucks in pairs and turned a lot of pucks over all night. It was fun to be able to silence a big crowd in their own building.”

There remains much to play for in the remainder of Tigers’ campaign, not least a home cup final clash with Sheffield on Wednesday evening, where Telford aim to overcome a first leg defeat in the final of the NIHL National Cup to claim a brilliant double. Watkins’ men are 6-3 down.

Tigers made it back-to-back NIHL National League titles, backing up their efforts from the 2019/20 season as domestic ice hockey missed out due to the pandemic last season.

And, following the remaining two regular league matches to be played next weekend, Telford will begin their post-season play-off action – something they were denied the chance to compete in two years ago because of the lockdown.

Tigers proved far too strong for Saturday’s hosts MK as a powerful start and convincing finale from Watkins’ side was the difference in a convincing victory – a 26th regulation win in 45 league matches.

Jack Watkins opened the scoring in the opening minute before Joe Aston deflected the puck home as Tigers fought against a power play.

Fin Howells made it three in the first period as the visitors took advantage of their own power play.

MK rallied with goals through Sean Norris and Adam Laishram but Tigers found their feet and man of the match Vladimir Luka shot high into the net for 4-2. The third period was one-way traffic in the Tigers’ favour as Andy McKinney netted before teeing up Howells for his second. Corey Goodison made it 7-2 three minutes from time.