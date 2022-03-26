Telford Tigers crowned NIHL National League champions

Telford Tigers - Steve Brodie

Tom Watkins side went into the weekend knowing they could wrap up the title at Milton Keynes on Saturday evening.

However, it could be done and dusted before they even travelled for their clash if Swindon Wildcast failed to win at Basingstoke Biston on Friday evening.

Biston took a 2-0 lead early on with the Wildcats soon hitting back - but the home side ran away with it meaning the title was all secured for the Tigers.