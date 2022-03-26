Notification Settings

Telford Tigers crowned NIHL National League champions

By Jonny DruryTelford TigersPublished: Comments

Telford Tigers were crowned NIHL National League champions on Friday evening - without even having to take to the ice.

Telford Tigers - Steve Brodie
Tom Watkins side went into the weekend knowing they could wrap up the title at Milton Keynes on Saturday evening.

However, it could be done and dusted before they even travelled for their clash if Swindon Wildcast failed to win at Basingstoke Biston on Friday evening.

Biston took a 2-0 lead early on with the Wildcats soon hitting back - but the home side ran away with it meaning the title was all secured for the Tigers.

They now head to Milton Keynes on Saturday evening with the pressure off - knowing they cannot be caught in the title race.

Telford Tigers
Sport
Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

