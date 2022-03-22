Tigers 2 targeting play-off success after title triumph

The Tigers’ second string beat their closest rivals, Hull Jets, 4-2 on Saturday to confirm their position at the summit.

And now they want to add more silverware after the ‘relief’ of being crowned champions.

Tigers 2 head coach Scott McKenzie said: “Firstly, I’d like to congratulate Hull Jets on a terrific season. Beating us in the cup final and narrowly missing out on the league by one goal just shows how close this run-in has actually been.

“What can I say about our group? Unbelievable spirit, character, commitment and tenacity.

“To come back from the cup defeat and finish the league campaign unbeaten is just incredible.

“We put together a plan at the start of the season to just be competitive with the aim to win the league. That is always our goal but until you reach it, it never actually seems possible.

“You would think that the league winning feeling would be excitement and joy but it’s an overwhelming feeling of relief.

“I have limited time to implement what I want the players to do but it has felt like during the last four-six weeks of games and practice, something just clicked. The guys found a new gear and identified what it took to win.

“Together with a great bench coach in Doug Wildman, manager in Kieran Nickless and in owner in Mike Washburn, the lads have been given the platform to be successful.

“Ultimately though, the credit has to go to the players. Once that gate opens and they go on to the ice, they have the control of the outcome and they deserve all the plaudits.

“I’m extremely happy and proud of everyone involved in the Telford Tigers, both at NIHL National and NIHL Laidler level. You deserve this success and oh by the way, let’s win the play-offs!”

Tigers needed to beat the Jets by two clear goals to secure the title and gain some revenge for the Jets overcoming them in the Laidler Cup final.

Dan Mitchell, Oli Hunt, Karol Jets and Filip Supa had them firmly in control at 4-0 to the good.

However, Hull made things nervy in the third period with a couple of goals of their own – but Telford survived an onslaught to cling on to the victory.

Bench coach Dougie Wildman added: “As we’ve shown all season we have great depth in the squad and everyone played their part and dug deep to get the win.

“A fantastic moment for everyone involved with the team but also for the whole club as the national team are now only a few points away from also winning their respective league.

“I don’t think it’s been done before where two teams from the same club at NIHL level have both won the league titles so a huge achievement in itself.

“We now look forward and plan for the upcoming play-offs with a few needed weeks off to rest and regroup to start the charge.