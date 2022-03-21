One trophy down and two to go for Telford Tigers

Telford Tigers 2 celebrate winning the Laidler division title while Tigers’ first team target league and cup success too Picture: Steve Brodie

Tigers 2 beat Hull Jets 4-2 on Saturday to be crowned Laidler League champions.

The first team, however, have been forced to wait after missing out on the chance to be named National Ice Hockey League champions after losing 2-1 to nearest rivals Swindon Wildcats on Saturday night. Had they won, Tigers would have been named champions. Tigers went on to beat Leeds Knights 6-2 at Telford Ice Rink last night. However, with Swindon also winning yesterday, Tigers’ celebrations have been put on ice until next weekend at the earliest. Should Swindon lose at Basingstoke Bison on Friday, Tigers will be crowned champions.

However, if they win, Tigers can still be crowned league winners if they win at Milton Keynes Lightning on Saturday. Tigers will also be crowned if Wildcats fail to win at Raiders on the same night.