Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

One trophy down and two to go for Telford Tigers

By Russell YoullTelford TigersPublished: Comments

Telford Tigers’ second side are league champions – with the first team hoping to follow suit and possibly even add a cup.

Telford Tigers 2 celebrate winning the Laidler division title while Tigers’ first team target league and cup success too Picture: Steve Brodie
Telford Tigers 2 celebrate winning the Laidler division title while Tigers’ first team target league and cup success too Picture: Steve Brodie

Tigers 2 beat Hull Jets 4-2 on Saturday to be crowned Laidler League champions.

The first team, however, have been forced to wait after missing out on the chance to be named National Ice Hockey League champions after losing 2-1 to nearest rivals Swindon Wildcats on Saturday night. Had they won, Tigers would have been named champions. Tigers went on to beat Leeds Knights 6-2 at Telford Ice Rink last night. However, with Swindon also winning yesterday, Tigers’ celebrations have been put on ice until next weekend at the earliest. Should Swindon lose at Basingstoke Bison on Friday, Tigers will be crowned champions.

However, if they win, Tigers can still be crowned league winners if they win at Milton Keynes Lightning on Saturday. Tigers will also be crowned if Wildcats fail to win at Raiders on the same night.

They are also still in the hunt for the National League Cup – although they face a tough assignment having lost the first leg of their semi-final to Sheffield Steeldogs 6-3 on Friday night. The home leg is on March 30.

Telford Tigers
Sport
Russell Youll

By Russell Youll

Group Sports Editor for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News