Telford Tigers hunt double title weekend

Shropshire’s premier ice hockey team are aiming for two pieces of silverware on what would be an evening to remember tonight.

Head coach and general manager Tom Watkins takes his first team to face nearest rivals Swindon Wildcats in National League action. A two-point success in Wiltshire will see Tigers crowned 2021/22 champions.

Tigers 2, meanwhile, coached by popular first team stalwart Scott McKenzie, can claim the Laidler North 2 title by seeing off nearest rivals Hull Jets by two or more goals.

“I’m certainly not someone who likes to tempt fate but it’s a remarkable feat for both teams, to have the opportunity on the same day is something I don’t think would’ve happened before,” said proud Watkins.

“We don’t want to tempt fate but want to give it as much attention as possible and get people into the building to back the teams in what is a fantastic weekend for the club.

“It’s been a long journey and we’ve had a lot of success at National League level but from a club point of view to have a Division Two team competing and improving as we have is fantastic.

“It’s a remarkable achievement. We’re not one of the big-hitters in the league, we are consistent around the right end of the table.”

Watkins’ side were league and cup double winners just prior to the pandemic in 2020 and rued not having the chance to maximise their winnings.

Swindon trail Tigers by nine points heading into tomorrow’s face off, and Watkins added: “We’ve got a great rivalry, I think we bring the best out of each other, we’ve had some really excited fixtures over the last few years.

“If we can beat your closest rival it sends a great message and hopefully gives us that extra incentive and added belief because we want to be successful in the play-offs as well.

“When we did win the league and cups in 2020 we never had the chance in the play-offs (due to the pandemic), so to win the league and then the play-offs is something we’re targeting.”

Watkins continued: “It was bitterly disappointing for the players, team and club as a whole that we didn’t have the opportunity to enjoy that success, to maximise the potential exposure that it could’ve attracted.

“Obviously the pandemic came thick and fast and took everybody’s attention. It’s been tough for everybody, the league’s been fiercely competitive, all teams are capable of beating anybody, it’s a very challenging league to win.