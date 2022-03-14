Telford Tigers on the brink of title after Bison win

Steve Brodie

Tom Watkins’ side headed to Hampshire on Saturday enjoying a seven-point lead at the top of the National Ice Hockey League.

But while Tigers have got themselves into a position where they are title favourites, their recent for has been indifferent.

Watkins’ men hit the road having won their last three away games but having lost in their last four outings at home.

But another impressive showing – particularly in the third period – saw them make it four wins on the spin on their travels.

“It was a very important win,” Watkins said. “We played a very good third period after two very competitive periods that were close and hard fought. It was our first win at Basingstoke in two seasons and what an important time to break that bad run.

“Mentally we were determined, very focused and particularly in the third period very clinical. We scored some very good goals at the right time. Overall, it was a gritty, solid, performance from everyone.”

The opening stages of Saturday’s counter proved even and keenly contested with both teams struggling to create clear-cut chances.

But it was Tigers who broke the deadlock in the 15th minute with a well worked goal.

After good combination play from Sam Watkins and Fin Howells, Andy McKinney shot low past Bison keeper Jordan Lawday.

The hosts hit back with just 11 seconds of the period remaining through Alex Roberts. And they went on to see a controversial goal ruled out in the second period.

The third period, though, was less than a minute old when Tigers regained the lead.

Scott McKenzie put Jack Hopkins in on goal and the young forward sent a brilliant back handed wrist shot over Lawday’s shoulder and into the net.

With Basingstoke pushing hard to get an equaliser, Tigers looked to catch them on the break.

And with the game entering the final four minutes, Ricky Plant used all his experience when he scored by sliding the puck past Lawday.