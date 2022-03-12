Huge weekend for Telford Tigers in title push

A thrilling victory over Leeds Knights last Saturday – together with Swindon Wildcats losing to Sheffield Steeldogs – saw Telford’s lead at the top of the table extended to seven points.

But Watkins’ side should have put themselves even further ahead only to then lose at home to Peterborough Phantoms last Sunday.

Now, with just eight league games remaining, they are all set for a double header against Basingstoke Bison.

Bison sit seventh in the table – with Tigers facing them at Planet Ice, in Basingstoke, today.