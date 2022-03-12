Notification Settings

Huge weekend for Telford Tigers in title push

By Nick Elwell

Telford Tigers are all set for another huge weekend in the National Ice Hockey League – with Tom Watkins’ side now favourites to be crowned champions.

A thrilling victory over Leeds Knights last Saturday – together with Swindon Wildcats losing to Sheffield Steeldogs – saw Telford’s lead at the top of the table extended to seven points.

But Watkins’ side should have put themselves even further ahead only to then lose at home to Peterborough Phantoms last Sunday.

Now, with just eight league games remaining, they are all set for a double header against Basingstoke Bison.

Bison sit seventh in the table – with Tigers facing them at Planet Ice, in Basingstoke, today.

The teams will then look horns again tomorrow at Telford Ice Rink – with Watkins’ men aiming for back-to-back wins.

Telford Tigers
Sport
Nick Elwell

By Nick Elwell

Grassroots Sports Editor

