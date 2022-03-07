Notification Settings

Telford Tigers go down to a shootout defeat

By Liam KeenTelford TigersPublished:

Telford Tigers continued their unwanted run of successive home defeats after losing on penalty shots to Peterborough Phantoms in a low-scoring affair at Telford Ice Rink last night.

Brad Day denies Bobby McEwen in the shootout, but the Tigers were edged out last night Picture: Steve Brodie
A goalless first period was followed by Tigers opening the scoring in the first five minutes of the second period, Jason Silverthorn deflecting a pass from Jake Price into the net.

Peterborough equalised with just three minutes of the third period remaining, Nathan Salem scoring to send the game into over- time.

A scoreless overtime period saw the game go to a penalty shootout.

With both teams scoring three of their first five shots, the shootout went to sudden death.

Salem scored for the Phantoms and Scott McKenzie’s shot was saved by Jordan Marr to win the game for Peterborough.

Despite the defeat, Tigers gain a point in the standings and lead the NIHL National League table by seven points.

