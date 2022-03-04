Telford Tigers 2 secure big win to stay top of the table

Oliver Hunt chases down the puck Telford Tigers 2 v Blackburn by Steve Brodie

Filip Supa (three), Liam Bartholomew (two), Brandon Anderton (two) and Oli Hunt hit the target to secure the 8-2 triumph.

And assistant coach Dougie Wildman was delighted to pick up maximum points on the road.

He said: “Coming off the back of a 14-1 win against Nottingham we knew we would be facing a different test against Sheffield, who have put in some good wins to date against the top teams.

“We started a little more apprehensive than normal but we soon settled after the initial jitters in the first five minutes and got our game going.

“Although the score was 0-0 at the end of the first period, that didn’t reflect how many chances we created and the possession we had.

“We came out for the remaining two periods with fire and great tempo with some strong puck possession and passing. This game is definitely up there with one of our best games we have played all season – it was a whole team performance. Every line worked hard and it showed in our play as we dominated the game, outshooting Titans 54 to 21.

“If I had to critique the game, it would be just on our finishing… But by creating the chances, we were confident in finding the net.