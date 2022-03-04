Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Telford Tigers 2 secure big win to stay top of the table

Telford TigersPublished:

Telford Tigers 2 put eight goals past title rivals Sheffield Titans to remain top of the NIHL Laidler League.

Oliver Hunt chases down the puck Telford Tigers 2 v Blackburn by Steve Brodie
Oliver Hunt chases down the puck Telford Tigers 2 v Blackburn by Steve Brodie

Filip Supa (three), Liam Bartholomew (two), Brandon Anderton (two) and Oli Hunt hit the target to secure the 8-2 triumph.

And assistant coach Dougie Wildman was delighted to pick up maximum points on the road.

He said: “Coming off the back of a 14-1 win against Nottingham we knew we would be facing a different test against Sheffield, who have put in some good wins to date against the top teams.

“We started a little more apprehensive than normal but we soon settled after the initial jitters in the first five minutes and got our game going.

“Although the score was 0-0 at the end of the first period, that didn’t reflect how many chances we created and the possession we had.

“We came out for the remaining two periods with fire and great tempo with some strong puck possession and passing. This game is definitely up there with one of our best games we have played all season – it was a whole team performance. Every line worked hard and it showed in our play as we dominated the game, outshooting Titans 54 to 21.

“If I had to critique the game, it would be just on our finishing… But by creating the chances, we were confident in finding the net.

“This coming weekend we have a double header and two more tough games, so we must stay focused and put out another couple of performances like Saturday in both these upcoming games.”

Telford Tigers
Sport

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News