Telford Tigers keep their cool in shootout

Austin King scores Match-winner: Austin Mitchell-King

The Tigers edged out third-placed Milton Keynes Lightning in a penalty shootout, with head coach Tom Watkins hailing the atmosphere.

He said: “What a game, what an atmosphere, and a great crowd, over 2000 people I believe.

“The crowd were very loud all night and I tip my hat to the travelling Tigers fans who made themselves heard despite the huge number of Milton Keynes fans. I think when you get to overtime, obviously the game could go either way so to come away with two points is huge.

“They are a very talented team, very skilled, very quick and have now come back from being behind on a couple of occasions against us, so you know they have the character and won’t quit.

“The young players Jack Hopkins, Bayley Harewood and Austin Mitchell-King came up with the goods in the shootout with Brad shutting the door at the other end.”

Tigers were still without long-term absentees Sam Watkins, Jack Watkins and Ross Connolly for the match, while Nick Oliver was also unavailable for the game.

Telford made a bright start and scored the first goal of the contest while facing a power play.

Corey Goodison won possession of the puck by the Tigers’ goal and sent a pass out of the defensive zone to Mitchell-King, who skated in on goal unopposed and shot past Matt Smital to give Tigers the lead.

With Telford having the better of the exchanges, it was no surprise when a second goal was scored as Vladimir Luka blasted the puck through Smital with a fierce shot.

The second period was full of penalties and Milton Keynes took full advantage of a five-on-three power play early in the period.

With Joe Aston and Jack Hopkins serving penalties, Tim Wallace shot high past Day to get Lightning on the scoreboard.

Tigers fired back with a goal on their own five-on-three power play. Jonathan Weaver waited patiently to pick out the unmarked Jason Silverthorn, who shot into the open net with Smital committed to the other side of the goal.

With five minutes of the period to play and Telford firmly in control of the game, defensively the team lost their heads.

Goodison turned the puck over unnecessarily, allowing Bobby Chamberlain to narrow the Tigers’ lead.

With seconds of the period left, Andy McKinney was guilty of a turnover on the Tigers’ blue line, giving possession to Adam Laishram, who skated in on goal and shot past Day as the buzzer sounded to end the period.

With the trips to the penalty box continuing for both teams, it was Tigers who went ahead after another power play as Ricky Plant combined with Fin Howells to set up Silverthorn for his second of the night.

With the game entering the final five minutes of the third period, Milton Keynes had one more power play chance after Howells was given a harsh elbowing penalty.

Tigers’ penalty kill was superb, with Brad Day pulling off three incredible saves to deny the Lightning, but with just six seconds of the power play left, Wallace managed to shoot past Day with a powerful wrist shot to force overtime.

Day was called upon once again to make a terrific double save, but with no further scoring the game went to a penalty shootout.